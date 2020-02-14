Senior judge acquitted in power abuse scandal
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday acquitted another high-level judge implicated in a scandal involving alleged power abuses in the judiciary.
Lim Seong-geun, a senior justice at the Seoul High Court, was indicted in March last year for meddling in several trials between 2015 and 2016. He faced charges of abuse of power and obstruction of another person's exercise of right.
The Seoul Central District Court acknowledged that his interference in cases is "an unconstitutional behavior that infringes on the independence of judges" but ruled that the acts do not constitute the crimes charged.
"The defendant's intervention in trials is an illegal act using his senior position," the court said. "It amounts to a case that can be subject to disciplinary measures but not an abuse of authority."
Lim is one of scores of justices either prosecuted or disciplined for unfairly influencing sensitive trials and oppressing progressive judges under the previous Park Geun-hye administration.
Among them is former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae, who was arrested in January 2019 and awaits trial on charges including abuse of power. He was later released on bail.
Earlier this year, four senior justices involved in the scandal were cleared of similar charges.
Lim was indicted for having exerted his influence in 2015 on a libel suit filed by the government against a Japanese journalist who questioned then-President Park's whereabouts during the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.
He allegedly pressured the judge to state during a hearing that the report by Tatsuya Kato of Japan's Sankei Shimbun was fraudulent. Kato was found not guilty.
Lim also allegedly requested a judge rewrite a sentencing statement on left-leaning lawyers charged with illegal demonstrations and stepped in to mitigate penalties on two professional baseball players involved in illegal overseas gambling.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
5
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
1
Scandal-ridden naval ship Tongyeong to get new sonar
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea set to release more virus patients, no new cases reported
-
3
Supreme Court approves not-guilty verdict for 111 conscientious objectors
-
4
N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM