700 Korean evacuees to be released from two-week quarantine
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Seven hundred South Koreans repatriated from a Chinese city at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak are set to be released from quarantine in two provincial towns on Saturday and Sunday.
They have stayed in isolation at two state-run facilities in Asan and Jincheon, both about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, for more than two weeks, the estimated incubation period of COVID-19.
They were declared free of the virus in the final test on Thursday and permitted to go home, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The do not require follow-up medical checks after discharge, the ministry said.
The Asan compound has accommodated 527 people, with 173 in Jincheon.
On Saturday, a total of 366 evacuees who arrived from the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 31 -- 193 in Asan and 173 in Jincheon -- will be freed.
The following day, the Asan facility will free 333 people who arrived on Feb. 1 and a non-evacuee who has been there to take care of his two children.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young plan to attend farewell ceremonies there.
The government will mobilize 37 buses to transport them to major locations near their homes, officials said.
The ministry added that 111 civil servants, who supported them at the facilities, will also be released on Sunday and Monday after completing disinfection and waste disposal.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
4
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
5
'Parasite' overcomes 'one-inch subtitle barrier'
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
2
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
3
KLM offers apology for barring S. Koreans from using toilet
-
4
(2nd LD) KLM offers apology for barring S. Koreans from using toilet
-
5
N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China