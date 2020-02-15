(Spring Training) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin joined by personal trainer in camp
By Yoo Jee-ho
DUNEDIN, United States, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin was joined in spring training by his new personal trainer on Friday.
Kim Byung-gon, who has previously worked with the South Korean ball club LG Twins, will be on the Jays' payroll. He'll work with Ryu and also help out his teammates during the season.
Ryu said he and Kim started working together in South Korea weeks before he reported to camp in Dunedin, Florida, earlier this week. And after watching Ryu go through his stretching and fielding drills, Kim said he was happy with where his client was physically.
"It's been a couple of weeks since I last saw him, and he's in great shape now," Kim said. "In about two to three weeks, he should get close to 100 percent."
As spring training progresses, the focus will be on improving Ryu's strength and stamina, Kim added.
"Technically, he's already an accomplished athlete," Kim said. "We're now trying to prevent injuries, with a focus on his shoulder, elbow and hips."
Ryu's history of injuries -- on shoulder, elbow, neck, hip and hamstring -- is well documented, and Ryu had a heavy workload in 2019. His 182 2/3 innings were the most since 192 innings he tossed as a big league rookie in 2013.
"I am here to help Hyun-jin maintain his form and spend the entire season without injuries," Kim said. "He's become a lot stronger over the years, and I think that is why he's been so good on the mound."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
4
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
5
'Parasite' overcomes 'one-inch subtitle barrier'
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
2
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
3
KLM offers apology for barring S. Koreans from using toilet
-
4
(2nd LD) KLM offers apology for barring S. Koreans from using toilet
-
5
N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China