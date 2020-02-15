Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Taxi drivers face more challenges in 2020 amid emergence of riding platform services (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- IT firms to handle coronavirus-related fake contents (Kookmin Daily)
-- Technology under development to separately operate THAAD missile launchers and their battery (Donga llbo)
-- Druking gets prison term (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to mend system to prevent sale of hedge funds without enough explanation (Segye Times)
-- Japan's quarantine system highly vulnerable to coronavirus outbreak (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Checking process for possible coronavirus at hospitals needs to be improved (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to strengthen measures to prevent sale of hedge funds without enough explanation (Hankyoreh)
-- Idea of shared kitchen becoming popular among small restaurants (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 4,037 South Koreans emigrate for education, other reasons in 2019 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Retail investors suffer 1 tln won in loss from investments in hedge funds sold without enough explanation (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Thaad item in Trump's new budget alarms Seoul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Japan cruise ship virus cases jump to 218 (Korea Herald)
-- THAAD controversy resurfaces as US seeks to extend range (Korea Times)
