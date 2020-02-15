Korean-language dailies

-- Taxi drivers face more challenges in 2020 amid emergence of riding platform services (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- IT firms to handle coronavirus-related fake contents (Kookmin Daily)

-- Technology under development to separately operate THAAD missile launchers and their battery (Donga llbo)

-- Druking gets prison term (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to mend system to prevent sale of hedge funds without enough explanation (Segye Times)

-- Japan's quarantine system highly vulnerable to coronavirus outbreak (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Checking process for possible coronavirus at hospitals needs to be improved (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to strengthen measures to prevent sale of hedge funds without enough explanation (Hankyoreh)

-- Idea of shared kitchen becoming popular among small restaurants (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 4,037 South Koreans emigrate for education, other reasons in 2019 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Retail investors suffer 1 tln won in loss from investments in hedge funds sold without enough explanation (Korea Economic Daily)

