Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 February 15, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/07 Sunny 70
Incheon 13/07 Sunny 70
Suwon 15/05 Sunny 70
Cheongju 16/06 Sunny 60
Daejeon 17/07 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 14/03 Sunny 60
Gangneung 13/08 Sunny 60
Jeonju 18/06 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 18/08 Sunny 60
Jeju 19/12 Sunny 30
Daegu 17/06 Cloudy 20
Busan 16/09 Cloudy 20
(END)
