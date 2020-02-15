(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 15)

For this reason, Thae may succeed in appealing to conservative voters who value security more than inter-Korean reconciliation. Announcing his election bid, he promised to work for the unification of the divided nation if elected. As he said, his potential win could give inspiration to the nearly 40,000 defectors from the impoverished North. It could also give hope to North Koreans suffering under the dictatorship. Furthermore his possible election may serve as a catalyst for moving the two Koreas toward unification.