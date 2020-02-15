Go to Contents Go to Navigation

No new coronavirus infection reported for 4th straight day; cases unchanged at 28

All Headlines 10:14 February 15, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday reported no additional novel coronavirus case for the fourth day in a row, with the total number of cases tallied remaining unchanged at 28, according to public health authorities.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a total of seven patients have been released from hospitals after fully recovering from the COVID-19 virus.

The number of people who have tested negative for the virus reached 6,853 as of early Saturday, with another 638 undergoing tests for possible infection, the KCDC said.

The KCDC said 21 patients currently being treated for the virus at hospitals are in stable condition.

The public health agency earlier said more patients will be discharged from hospitals soon after undergoing final screenings.

South Korea has been beefing up its efforts to stem the spread of the virus. Starting Wednesday, strict quarantine screening has been enforced against entrants from Hong Kong and Macao, in addition to mainland China.

Passengers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao are now required to use separate arrival counters at international airports across the country and must write a special quarantine report, filling out health questionnaires to check whether they have a fever or respiratory problems. They must also download a mobile application to report their health status every day.

Lotte Group employees in protective suits disinfect a traditional market in Songpa Ward in southeastern Seoul on Feb. 14, 2020, in this photo provided by the retail and trading giant. Many small-scale merchants have raised concerns that COVID-19 fear is seriously hurting their businesses as fewer people leave their homes to shop. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!