Fire at steel plant contained, no casualties reported

All Headlines 14:45 February 15, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a steel processing plant south of Seoul, authorities said Saturday.

The 119 Rescue Center received a report of a fire at the plant operated by KG Dongbu Steel in Dangjin, 123 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday afternoon and firefighters put out the fire in 27 minutes, according to a local fire station.

No casualties have been reported, it said.

Smoke billows from a steel plant operated by KG Dongbu Steel in Dangjin, 123 km south of Seoul on Feb. 15, 2020. This photo was provided by the Dangjin City government. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


