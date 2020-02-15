(LEAD) Fire at steel plant contained, no casualties reported
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout)
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a steel plant south of Seoul, with no casualties reported, authorities said Saturday.
The 119 Rescue Center received a report of a fire at the plant operated by KG Dongbu Steel in Dangjin, 123 kilometers south of Seoul, at 1:31 p.m. and firefighters put out the fire in about 30 minutes, according to the Dangjin Fire Station.
"The fire took place at the water processing facility of the steel plant which was recently shut down. So, there were no casualties reported," a spokesman for the station said over the phone.
(END)
