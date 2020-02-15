Pompeo congratulates 'Parasite' on winning 4 Oscars
MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated the production team of the South Korean film "Parasite" on winning four Oscars during his talks with South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Germany on Saturday, a Seoul official said.
Pompeo made the comment in welcoming remarks at the trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts -- Kang Kyung-wha and Toshimitsu Motegi -- on the sidelines of a security forum in Munich, according to the official.
Kang said in turn that she found the subtitles of the film well written. Pompeo said that he had no problem understanding the movie through the subtitles.
On Feb. 9, the Bong Joon-ho-directed film became the first ever in the Academy's 92-year history to win both best international feature film and best picture. It also bagged the Oscars for best director and best original screenplay.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
4
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
5
'Parasite' overcomes 'one-inch subtitle barrier'
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
2
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
3
(2nd LD) KLM offers apology for barring S. Koreans from using toilet
-
4
No new coronavirus infection reported for 4th straight day; cases unchanged at 28
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea remains vigilant against coronavirus, no new cases for 3rd straight day