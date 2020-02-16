(Spring Training) S. Korean, Japanese pitchers developing connection at Blue Jays' camp

Both 32, the two pitchers have taken different routes to join the Blue Jays. Ryu spent the past seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is coming off a banner season in which he led all of baseball with a 2.32 ERA and finished second in the National League Cy Young Award voting. Ryu signed a four-year, US$80 million deal in December, becoming the highest-paid pitcher in franchise history, and will most likely start the Opening Day on March 26.