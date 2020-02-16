Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

February 16, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-1 Snow 30

Incheon 00/00 Snow 30

Suwon 00/01 Snow 30

Cheongju 01/02 Snow 60

Daejeon 02/01 Snow 60

Chuncheon 02/00 Snow 40

Gangneung 06/06 Rain 40

Jeonju 02/02 Snow 70

Gwangju 02/03 Sleet 60

Jeju 06/06 Sleet 70

Daegu 05/05 Rain 30

Busan 09/08 Rain 20

