Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:06 February 16, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-1 Snow 30
Incheon 00/00 Snow 30
Suwon 00/01 Snow 30
Cheongju 01/02 Snow 60
Daejeon 02/01 Snow 60
Chuncheon 02/00 Snow 40
Gangneung 06/06 Rain 40
Jeonju 02/02 Snow 70
Gwangju 02/03 Sleet 60
Jeju 06/06 Sleet 70
Daegu 05/05 Rain 30
Busan 09/08 Rain 20
(END)
