S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported another confirmed case of the novel coronavirus for the first time in five days on Sunday, bringing the total here to 29.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the latest case involves an 82-year-old South Korean man who had no record of overseas travel. He tested positive for the virus after visiting Korea University Anam Hospital in Seoul.
This is South Korea's first novel coronavirus case since Tuesday, when the country reported its 28th COVID-19 infection.
The number of people being checked for the virus under quarantine came to 577 as of early Sunday, the KCDC said in a statement.
