Today in Korean history
Feb. 17
1962 -- The government finalizes its five-year economic development plan for the nation's economy, still reeling from the effects of Japanese colonization and the Korean War. Economic revitalization was carried out through four five-year plans over 20 years until 1982, eventually achieving South Korea's globally touted economic miracle.
In 1982, the project was renamed the "economic and social development plan" with a vision to improve the quality of individual lives, as well as the nation's economy. The state project ended in 1996.
1988 -- The state-run King Sejong Station is established on King George Island in Antarctica. About 20 South Korean researchers and officials are now stationed at the Sejong base, studying the environment and natural resources of the Antarctic.
2003 -- Lee Hyung-taik, a South Korean tennis player, and partner Vladimir Voltchkov of Belarus win the doubles competition at the Siebel Open held in the United States city of San Jose.
2014 -- A district court sentences Rep. Lee Seok-ki, a left-wing lawmaker affiliated with the minor opposition Unified Progressive Party, to 12 years in prison for plotting an armed rebellion against the South Korean government in case of an inter-Korean war.
