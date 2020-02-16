Remains of S. Koreans killed in Korean War, found on N. Korean soil, to return home
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Eighty sets of remains of South Korean soldiers killed in North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War will return home from Hawaii this year, officials said Sunday.
The remains were either recovered in joint excavations between the U.S. and North Korea from 1996-2005 or handed over by North Korea to the U.S. following the first summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018.
Seoul and Washington carried out forensic identification on the remains of the presumably Asian troops retrieved by the U.S. from the North in Hawaii, as well as on those returned by the North, and identified the South Koreans, according to the officials.
The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) plans to return them to South Korea around April, and South Korea will send special military jets to bring them home.
Upon arrival, the defense ministry will carry out a further identification process to send them to their loved ones, the officials added.
So far, Seoul has received dozens of such remains from the U.S. since 2012, with the latest handover -- of 64 sets of remains -- taking place in October 2018.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, in which South Korean, American and other international soldiers fought to repel invading Chinese and North Korean forces.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
4
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
5
'Parasite' overcomes 'one-inch subtitle barrier'
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
2
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infection reported for 4th straight day; cases unchanged at 28
-
4
(2nd LD) KLM offers apology for barring S. Koreans from using toilet
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29