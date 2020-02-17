(Spring Training) Blue Jays' players recall 'cool, amazing experience' at youth baseball tourney in Seoul

"I remember, after the media day, Scott Brosius came back with a little bit of intensity, basically saying, 'Hey, everyone is counting us out. They don't think we're going to compete out here. So let's go out and prove to the world that we have a shot at winning this thing,'" said McGuire, talking about the team's manager. "It was an honor, for sure. It was bigger than the name on the back. It was all about the name on the front, USA. The national anthem was so special it almost gave me goosebumps pretty much every time I heard it."