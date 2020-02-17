(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 17)

Choo, a former judge, tried to obstruct the prosecution's investigations by replacing senior prosecutors digging into such cases with new faces loyal to the government and refused to submit the full text of an indictment of 13 Blue House officials and other figures allegedly having intervened in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election to help President Moon Jae-in's longtime friend win the race to the National Assembly and even prepares to embark on an unprecedented experiment: dividing prosecutors into two groups — those who investigate criminal cases and those who handle indictments of criminal suspects — to help administration officials to avoid responsibility for wrongdoings in the future.