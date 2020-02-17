Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Feb. 17
General
-- President to be briefed on policy plans of four economy-related ministries
-- Follow-up on efforts to repatriate S. Koreans quarantined aboard cruise ship in Japan
-- (News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus stirs life in S. Korea
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on coronavirus outbreak
-- Economy-related ministers meeting over coronavirus outbreak
