Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Feb. 17

All Headlines 08:34 February 17, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.

General

-- President to be briefed on policy plans of four economy-related ministries

-- Follow-up on efforts to repatriate S. Koreans quarantined aboard cruise ship in Japan

-- (News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus stirs life in S. Korea

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on coronavirus outbreak

-- Economy-related ministers meeting over coronavirus outbreak
