S. Korea to extend emergency loan to budget carriers amid virus fallout

All Headlines 08:39 February 17, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide 300 billion won (US$253.5 million) in emergency loans to local budget carriers, which have been suffering from the economic fallout of the spread of the new coronavirus, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday.

Budget carriers will also be exempted from paying airport usage fees, Hong told a meeting with economy-related ministers earlier in the day.

