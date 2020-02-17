Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 February 17, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -4/-6 Snow 60
Incheon -3/-5 Snow 60
Suwon -4/-5 Snow 60
Cheongju -1/-3 Snow 60
Daejeon -1/-2 Snow 70
Chuncheon -1/-6 Snow 40
Gangneung 01/-2 Sunny 20
Jeonju 00/-3 Snow 80
Gwangju 01/-2 Snow 70
Jeju 05/03 Snow 70
Daegu 02/-1 Snow 30
Busan 04/00 Cloudy 20
(END)
