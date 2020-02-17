Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 February 17, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -4/-6 Snow 60

Incheon -3/-5 Snow 60

Suwon -4/-5 Snow 60

Cheongju -1/-3 Snow 60

Daejeon -1/-2 Snow 70

Chuncheon -1/-6 Snow 40

Gangneung 01/-2 Sunny 20

Jeonju 00/-3 Snow 80

Gwangju 01/-2 Snow 70

Jeju 05/03 Snow 70

Daegu 02/-1 Snow 30

Busan 04/00 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!