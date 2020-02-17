Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Last episode of 'Crash Landing On You' sets tvN's record high rating

All Headlines 10:16 February 17, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The romantic comedy "Crash Landing On You" ended its two-month run Sunday with the highest viewership for the cable channel tvN's drama series.

The final episode of the series starring A-listers Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin marked 21.7 percent in nationwide viewership, according to data released Monday by Nielson Korea.

It surpassed the 20.5 percent record set by the channel's 2016 hit series "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" as the most-viewed tvN drama.

The 16-episode series tells a story about an heiress of a big-name fashion business in the South who crash lands in North Korea and meets a North Korean soldier after she is blown there by a windstorm while paragliding.

Despite controversy for depicting North Korea as a normal country, the on-screen chemistry of two of the country's hottest stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, helped the drama win rave reviews, especially from female fans.

A scene from "Crash Landing On You" provided by tvN (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Crash Landing On You #tvN
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!