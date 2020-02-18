(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 18)

In a column published in the Jan. 29 edition of the Kyunghyang Shinmun, Lim Mi-ri, a Korea University professor, criticized the ruling party for "being preoccupied with its grip on power rather than with people's aspirations even though it claims it is a regime for the people." At the end of the column, she proposed that voters support any party "except for the Democratic Party of Korea" in the general election. It was a sort of warning to the party that it must not forget what voters long for.