(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 18)

Such a U.S. position runs counter to an agreement between the two countries that Washington would foot the bill for building facilities while Seoul would provide the site. How could America attempt to pass the burden on to the South, despite the accord? Some critics speculate that the U.S. might try to use the construction cost issue as a bargaining chip to force the government to agree to greater share of the cost for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) stationed here.