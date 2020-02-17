(5th LD) S. Korea back on alert over community transmission, 1 more virus case brings total to 30

As part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it has called on all 1,470 convalescent hospitals and similar institutions in the country to bar all workers who have traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the current outbreak, from working and to screen all caregivers who look after patients for travel abroad and symptoms so they do not inadvertently infect people who are in poor health. Caregivers are usually not employees of hospitals but are hired by patients and their families.