The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 February 17, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.27 1.28
2-M 1.30 1.31
3-M 1.34 1.35
6-M 1.36 1.35
12-M 1.38 1.37
(END)
