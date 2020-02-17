Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea back on alert over community transmission, 1 more virus case brings total to 30
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; UPDATES with more details in paras 3, 6, 9-10)
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday identified another case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 30, with the latest two cases prodding the health authorities to remain alert over community transmission.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the country's latest patient is the 68-year-old wife of the patient in the 29th case who tested positive for the virus Sunday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to extend emergency loan to budget carriers amid virus fallout
(ATTN: ADDS remarks, details in last 6 paras)
SEOUL -- South Korea will provide 300 billion won (US$253.5 million) in emergency loans to local budget carriers, which have been suffering from the economic fallout of the spread of the new coronavirus, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday.
Budget carriers will also be exempted from paying airport usage fees, Hong told a meeting with economy-related ministers earlier in the day.
-----------------
N. Korean media reports on preventive efforts against coronavirus for college students
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Monday reported about efforts to prevent the outbreak of the new coronavirus among college students set to return to school after winter vacation.
North Korea has not confirmed any infection cases of the COVID-19 virus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, but it has beefed up preventive and quarantine efforts against the highly contagious virus that has been spreading to many other countries.
-----------------
S. Korea unveils support measures for airlines amid coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea's transport ministry on Monday outlined a set of measures to help airlines weather the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
The government will extend loans worth a total of 300 billion won (US$250 million) to airlines facing a liquidity crunch due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak through the state-run Korea Development Bank and allow them to pay airport usage fees later, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Tottenham's Son Heung-min sets career high with 5-match scoring streak
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 5-9, photo)
SEOUL -- Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has established a new career high by extending his goal scoring streak to five matches.
The South Korean attacker grabbed a brace against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on Sunday (local time), with his second goal in stoppage time sealing a 3-2 victory.
-----------------
Number of foreign residents in Korea tops 2.5 million
SEOUL -- The number of foreigners staying in South Korea increased nearly 7 percent last year, topping 2.5 million for the first time, government data showed Monday.
According to data released by the Ministry of Justice, 2,524,656 foreigners were residing in the country as of the end of 2019, marking a rise of 6.6 percent from a year earlier and a 3.7 percent on-month increase.
-----------------
UN officials discuss support for President Moon's vision for DMZ mine removal
SEOUL -- Officials of a U.N. anti-mine agency discussed ways to support South Korean President Moon Jae-in's vision for removing mines inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas, the United Nations Command (UNC) has said.
In a Facebook post updated on Friday, the UNC said its staff attended a director-level meeting of the U.N. Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Geneva last week and engaged with international mine action groups to discuss "support to President Moon Jae-in's vision for demining efforts in the DMZ."
-----------------
Seoul stocks turn higher late Monday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks turned higher late Monday morning after China announced stimulus measures to reduce the economic fallout from the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to reach 2,248.84 as of 11:20 a.m.
