Airlines to cut fuel surcharges on int'l routes in March
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean airlines will lower their fuel surcharges on international routes in March to reflect lower jet fuel prices, industry sources said Monday.
The surcharges for one-way tickets on long-haul international routes will drop by two notches to 19,200 won next month from 49,200 won in February, according to the sources.
If the average jet fuel price on the Singapore spot market rises over $1.50 per gallon, South Korean airlines are allowed to impose fuel surcharges starting one month later.
Jet fuel prices averaged US$1.62 per gallon on the Singapore exchange between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15, down from $1.89 a gallon a month earlier, the sources said.
If jet fuel prices drop below the threshold, no surcharge is collected. There are 10 levels of surcharges, depending on the length of a route.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
'Parasite' filming locations trending after Oscars win
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
5
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29
-
2
S. Korea considering conducting coronavirus tests on all pneumonia patients
-
3
Heaviest snowfall of season hits Seoul
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29