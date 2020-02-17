KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungElec 61,500 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 43,350 DN 150
SLCORP 17,100 0
Yuhan 220,500 DN 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,000 DN 100
LotteChilsung 123,500 DN 1,500
KPIC 100,000 UP 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,840 DN 160
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 338,000 UP 1,000
Binggrae 55,800 UP 600
POSCO 218,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 135,500 UP 2,000
AmoreG 72,800 UP 1,000
NHIS 11,100 DN 150
SPC SAMLIP 77,200 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 201,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,550 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,980 0
GCH Corp 20,300 0
GS E&C 29,050 DN 250
GC Corp 117,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,970 DN 40
SKC 55,900 DN 1,100
LS 41,900 DN 50
SK Discovery 25,200 UP 300
TONGYANG 1,095 DN 10
Daesang 22,850 UP 1,100
SKNetworks 4,855 UP 55
ORION Holdings 16,700 UP 450
HankookShellOil 284,500 0
BukwangPharm 13,800 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,800 0
TaekwangInd 926,000 DN 4,000
SsangyongCement 4,815 DN 70
KAL 25,300 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,670 DN 50
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13250 UP300
KiaMtr 41,450 DN 200
Donga Socio Holdings 92,000 DN 1,300
SK hynix 105,000 UP 500
