KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 645,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,100 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 211,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,950 DN 450
Kogas 33,100 UP 450
Hanwha 22,900 0
DB HiTek 29,850 DN 300
WJ COWAY 74,000 DN 16,400
JW HOLDINGS 6,830 UP 990
KISWire 18,150 DN 100
LotteFood 374,000 DN 1,000
NEXENTIRE 7,790 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 93,400 DN 200
KCC 208,000 DN 1,000
LG Corp. 76,800 DN 100
SsangyongMtr 2,005 DN 5
BoryungPharm 13,700 UP 50
L&L 14,500 UP 50
NamyangDairy 404,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 40,450 DN 450
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,950 DN 100
Shinsegae 296,500 UP 3,500
Nongshim 260,000 UP 3,000
SGBC 35,400 UP 1,100
Hyosung 75,400 UP 500
LOTTE 33,850 DN 250
AK Holdings 30,400 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 56,600 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 36,900 DN 850
HITEJINRO 29,700 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 141,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 63,000 DN 700
DaelimInd 80,800 0
CJ 95,600 UP 100
JWPHARMA 28,100 UP 500
LGInt 13,300 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 5,380 UP 10
SBC 12,600 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 22,350 0
GS Retail 38,950 UP 300
