KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 537,000 UP 6,000
IlyangPharm 22,350 UP 150
DaeduckElec 10,500 UP 300
MERITZ SECU 3,615 DN 20
HtlShilla 97,400 UP 600
Hanmi Science 34,400 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 146,000 UP 3,500
Hanssem 72,100 UP 2,800
KSOE 115,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,850 UP 500
OCI 61,900 DN 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,150 DN 450
KorZinc 443,500 UP 13,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,640 DN 20
SYC 41,450 DN 250
HyundaiMipoDock 41,300 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 29,350 UP 100
S-Oil 77,800 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 155,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 208,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 45,450 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 68,000 UP 500
Mobis 239,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,100 DN 200
HDC HOLDINGS 10,700 UP 150
S-1 88,000 DN 800
Hanchem 108,000 DN 500
DWS 25,600 UP 350
UNID 40,850 DN 250
KEPCO 26,050 UP 450
SamsungSecu 35,250 0
SKTelecom 228,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 46,300 UP 1,000
HyundaiElev 61,600 DN 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,150 DN 300
Hanon Systems 10,950 0
SK 228,000 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 5,540 0
GKL 19,600 UP 150
Handsome 28,200 UP 550
(MORE)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
'Parasite' filming locations trending after Oscars win
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
5
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29
-
2
S. Korea considering conducting coronavirus tests on all pneumonia patients
-
3
Heaviest snowfall of season hits Seoul
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29