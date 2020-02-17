Ottogi 537,000 UP 6,000

IlyangPharm 22,350 UP 150

DaeduckElec 10,500 UP 300

MERITZ SECU 3,615 DN 20

HtlShilla 97,400 UP 600

Hanmi Science 34,400 DN 450

SamsungElecMech 146,000 UP 3,500

Hanssem 72,100 UP 2,800

KSOE 115,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,850 UP 500

OCI 61,900 DN 200

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,150 DN 450

KorZinc 443,500 UP 13,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,640 DN 20

SYC 41,450 DN 250

HyundaiMipoDock 41,300 UP 50

IS DONGSEO 29,350 UP 100

S-Oil 77,800 UP 1,600

LG Innotek 155,500 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 208,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 45,450 UP 400

KumhoPetrochem 68,000 UP 500

Mobis 239,000 UP 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,100 DN 200

HDC HOLDINGS 10,700 UP 150

S-1 88,000 DN 800

Hanchem 108,000 DN 500

DWS 25,600 UP 350

UNID 40,850 DN 250

KEPCO 26,050 UP 450

SamsungSecu 35,250 0

SKTelecom 228,000 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 46,300 UP 1,000

HyundaiElev 61,600 DN 200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,150 DN 300

Hanon Systems 10,950 0

SK 228,000 DN 4,000

DAEKYO 5,540 0

GKL 19,600 UP 150

Handsome 28,200 UP 550

