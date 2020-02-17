Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 February 17, 2020

LOTTE SHOPPING 116,000 DN 500
IBK 10,150 DN 50
KorElecTerm 37,350 DN 150
NamhaeChem 7,960 DN 80
DONGSUH 17,150 UP 300
BGF 5,270 UP 10
SamsungEng 16,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 0
PanOcean 4,030 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 36,650 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 22,000 UP 450
KT 25,100 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213000 UP3500
LG Uplus 14,500 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,900 DN 100
KT&G 90,300 DN 100
DHICO 6,020 UP 330
LG Display 15,750 DN 50
Kangwonland 26,450 DN 200
NAVER 188,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 180,500 UP 500
NCsoft 658,000 UP 1,000
DSME 25,250 DN 250
DSINFRA 4,970 UP 65
DWEC 4,475 0
Donga ST 96,400 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,550 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 271,000 DN 5,000
DongwonF&B 224,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 36,350 UP 200
LGH&H 1,397,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 419,500 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 20,000 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,000 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 39,550 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,800 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 67,000 0
Celltrion 186,000 UP 5,000
Huchems 19,650 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 118,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)

