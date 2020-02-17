LOTTE SHOPPING 116,000 DN 500

IBK 10,150 DN 50

KorElecTerm 37,350 DN 150

NamhaeChem 7,960 DN 80

DONGSUH 17,150 UP 300

BGF 5,270 UP 10

SamsungEng 16,300 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 0

PanOcean 4,030 DN 10

SAMSUNG CARD 36,650 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 22,000 UP 450

KT 25,100 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213000 UP3500

LG Uplus 14,500 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,900 DN 100

KT&G 90,300 DN 100

DHICO 6,020 UP 330

LG Display 15,750 DN 50

Kangwonland 26,450 DN 200

NAVER 188,500 UP 2,000

Kakao 180,500 UP 500

NCsoft 658,000 UP 1,000

DSME 25,250 DN 250

DSINFRA 4,970 UP 65

DWEC 4,475 0

Donga ST 96,400 UP 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,550 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 271,000 DN 5,000

DongwonF&B 224,500 UP 1,500

KEPCO KPS 36,350 UP 200

LGH&H 1,397,000 UP 8,000

LGCHEM 419,500 UP 6,000

KEPCO E&C 20,000 DN 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,000 DN 300

HALLA HOLDINGS 39,550 DN 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,800 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 67,000 0

Celltrion 186,000 UP 5,000

Huchems 19,650 UP 250

DAEWOONG PHARM 118,000 DN 1,500

(MORE)