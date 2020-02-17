KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,000 UP 800
KIH 68,900 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 25,500 DN 350
GS 45,900 DN 150
CJ CGV 28,750 DN 50
HYUNDAILIVART 10,650 UP 150
LIG Nex1 27,850 DN 800
Fila Holdings 43,300 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 144,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,350 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,105 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 194,500 UP 4,000
LF 14,450 DN 200
FOOSUNG 9,020 UP 10
SK Innovation 136,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 22,750 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 42,400 DN 350
Hansae 15,350 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 51,700 UP 200
Youngone Corp 30,550 0
KOLON IND 43,900 UP 200
HanmiPharm 289,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 6,760 DN 40
emart 110,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY279 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 48,450 UP 800
CUCKOO 101,500 UP 500
COSMAX 76,000 UP 600
MANDO 36,250 UP 1,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 519,000 DN 10,000
INNOCEAN 72,500 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 30,350 UP 400
Netmarble 95,700 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S297500 UP4000
ORION 111,000 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 169,000 0
SKCHEM 68,000 DN 900
HDC-OP 21,350 DN 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,350 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 10,250 UP 50
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
'Parasite' filming locations trending after Oscars win
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
5
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29
-
2
S. Korea considering conducting coronavirus tests on all pneumonia patients
-
3
Heaviest snowfall of season hits Seoul
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29