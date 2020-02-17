UAE gives nod to operation of 1st reactor of Barakah nuclear plant
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s nuclear watchdog on Monday approved the operation of the first reactor at the Barakah nuclear plant built by South Korean companies, industry sources said.
The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation approved the operation of the unit-1 reactor of the Barakah nuclear plant, the Middle East country's first nuclear plant, according to the sources.
The nuclear plant will commence its official operation after test runs, they said.
South Korea's state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) won the project to build four APR-1400 reactors in Barakah, located 270 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi, in 2009.
The APR-1400 is an advanced pressurized water nuclear reactor designed by KEPCO. The first reactor was completed in 2018.
The combined output of 5,600 megawatts at the power plant will supply up to 25 percent of the UAE's electricity needs.
Last year, a South Korean consortium also secured a five-year maintenance deal for the Barakah nuclear plant, which centers on providing maintenance services and experienced manpower to Nawah Energy Company, the operator of the UAE nuclear plant.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
'Parasite' filming locations trending after Oscars win
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
5
Barriers in film world are crumbling, 'Parasite' director Bong says
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29
-
2
S. Korea considering conducting coronavirus tests on all pneumonia patients
-
3
Heaviest snowfall of season hits Seoul
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29