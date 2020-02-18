(Spring training) Blue Jays' manager pleased with Ryu Hyun-jin's leadership

"You get a guy of Ryu's caliber, and now my lefties are asking him, 'How do you throw this, and how do you throw that?'" Montoyo told reporters at TD Ballpark in Dunedin on Monday, the first day of full workout for position players. "That's great. That's why I know we're going to get better -- not just by him pitching but also teaching the other kids how he approaches the game and how he pitches."