Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:01 February 18, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to fly presidential jet to transport S. Koreans on Japan's cruise ship plagued by coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Virus quarantine measure put to another test amid new patients' untraceable infection (Kookmin Daily)
-- Universities on alert over quarantining Chinese students returning to S. Korea for spring semester (Donga llbo)
-- Conservative parties merge again after 3 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Eco-friendly consumption' changes corporate ecosystem (Segye Times)
-- Pan-conservative, united new party launched (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to transport S. Koreans on Japan's cruise ship by presidential jet (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party in growing sense of crisis (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't, ruling party struggle to reach deals on real estate measures, extra budgets ahead of general elections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Five confirmed coronavirus cases in Seoul's Jongno district alone (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Minus growth' shock looming attributable to coronavirus (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- No. 29 causes concerns of untraceable infection (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- China virus cases pass 70,000 as WHO mission begins (Korea Herald)
-- Korea confirms 30th case of coronavirus (Korea Times)
Keywords
#headlines
