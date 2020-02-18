Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 February 18, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-8 Sunny 0
Incheon 03/-6 Sunny 0
Suwon 03/-7 Sunny 0
Cheongju 05/-6 Sunny 0
Daejeon 06/-6 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 05/-10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/-4 Sunny 0
Jeonju 05/-6 Sunny 0
Gwangju 06/-1 Cloudy 0
Jeju 08/03 Snow 20
Daegu 07/-3 Sunny 0
Busan 09/-4 Sunny 0
(END)
