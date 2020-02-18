Seoul stocks open lower on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Tuesday, led by a drop in tech and auto stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 17.39 points, or 0.78 percent, to reach 2,224.78 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
In Seoul, most big name shares suffered a weak start.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics plunged 1.30 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.95 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dived 1.48 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors slid 0.24 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis declined 1.05 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion lost 0.27 percent, and Samsung BioLogics shed 0.96 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.60 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
1
Heaviest snowfall of season hits Seoul
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea back on alert over community transmission, 1 more virus case brings total to 30
-
3
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
4
(3rd LD) 3 dead, 43 injured in multiple expressway pileups
-
5
S. Korea considering conducting coronavirus tests on all pneumonia patients