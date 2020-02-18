Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daelim Industrial wins US $142 mln order from Singapore

All Headlines 10:39 February 18, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co. said Tuesday it has received a US$142 million order to expand a Mass Rapid Transit interchange station in Singapore.

Under the deal with the Ministry of Transport, Daelim Industrial will expand Jurong East station and build a bridge to connect the station to the Jurong Region line.

The project is expected to be constructed by December 2026, Daelim Industrial said.

Daelim Industrial wins US $142 mln order from Singapore - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Daelim Industrial
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!