Pre-orders for BTS album top record 4 million
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Pre-orders for K-pop super band BTS' upcoming album have topped the 4 million mark, the biggest pre-order volume ever for a South Korean album.
Pre-orders for "Map of the Soul: 7," set for official release on Friday, reached 4.02 million copies as of Monday, BTS' management agency, Big Hit Entertainment said, citing data from record distributor Dreamus Company.
It is the biggest pre-order volume for any South Korean album as well as for any BTS record.
The album achieved 3.42 million copies within a week of it becoming available for pre-orders on Jan. 9, heralding the band's high-profile return to the global music scene.
According to the track list unveiled Monday, the new album has 20 tracks, led by lead song, "ON." It also includes five hit songs from BTS' previous album, "Map of the Soul: Persona."
