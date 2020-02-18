(LEAD) Pre-orders for BTS album top record 4 million
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Pre-orders for K-pop super band BTS' upcoming album have topped the 4 million mark, the biggest pre-order volume ever for a South Korean album.
Pre-orders for "Map of the Soul: 7," set for official release on Friday, reached 4.02 million copies as of Monday, BTS' management agency, Big Hit Entertainment said, citing data from record distributor Dreamus Company.
It is the biggest pre-order volume for any South Korean album as well as for any BTS record.
The album achieved 3.42 million copies within a week of it becoming available for pre-orders on Jan. 9, heralding the band's high-profile return to the global music scene.
According to the track list unveiled Monday, the new album has 20 tracks, led by lead song, "ON." It also includes five hit songs from BTS' previous album, "Map of the Soul: Persona."
Big Hit also said Tuesday that BTS will appear on American late night TV show "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Tuesday next week (U.S. time), the band's second appearance on the show this year following its premiere of "Black Swan" on the show last month.
The septet will join the "carpool karaoke" section of the talk show during their appearance next week, according to the agency.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
'Parasite' filming locations trending after Oscars win
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
Heaviest snowfall of season hits Seoul
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea back on alert over community transmission, 1 more virus case brings total to 30
-
3
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
4
(3rd LD) 3 dead, 43 injured in multiple expressway pileups
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31