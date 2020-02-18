The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:10 February 18, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.27 1.27
2-M 1.30 1.30
3-M 1.33 1.34
6-M 1.36 1.36
12-M 1.38 1.38
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
Most Saved
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
1
Heaviest snowfall of season hits Seoul
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea back on alert over community transmission, 1 more virus case brings total to 30
-
3
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
4
(3rd LD) 3 dead, 43 injured in multiple expressway pileups
-
5
S. Korea considering conducting coronavirus tests on all pneumonia patients