Cabinet approves foreign ministry's plan to strengthen protection of overseas citizens

All Headlines 13:04 February 18, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Tuesday that the Cabinet approved its organizational reinforcement plan aimed at strengthening protection of overseas citizens and diversity diplomacy.

The plan came amid Seoul's stepped-up efforts to ensure the safety of citizens in the new coronavirus-hit areas of China, including Wuhan at the center of the viral outbreak, and of those aboard a cruise ship off Japan.

The plan calls for an increase of 81 new ministry personnel, including diplomats in charge of consular services, and the establishment of a mission on the Indonesian resort island of Bali and of two ministry divisions in charge of Eurasian and African affairs.

"Through this organizational revision, the foreign ministry plans to strengthen safety networks to ensure the safety of our citizens wherever they are across the world," the ministry said in a press release.

The creation of the new divisions is in line with Seoul's efforts to diversify its diplomacy that had long focused mostly on relations with major powers such as the United States and China.

