KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LGInt 12,900 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 5,330 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 140,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 62,300 DN 700
Youngpoong 656,000 UP 11,000
Hanwha 22,600 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 38,650 DN 450
SK hynix 102,000 DN 3,000
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 DN 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,650 DN 300
Kogas 33,100 0
Donga Socio Holdings 91,000 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 28,700 DN 1,150
CJ 94,300 DN 1,300
JWPHARMA 27,800 DN 300
SBC 12,550 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 22,150 DN 200
SsangyongMtr 1,980 DN 25
LG Corp. 77,700 UP 900
TaekwangInd 914,000 DN 12,000
SsangyongCement 4,840 UP 25
KAL 24,450 DN 850
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,640 DN 30
LotteChilsung 125,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 132,500 DN 3,000
AmoreG 71,300 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,710 DN 130
POSCO 217,500 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 76,600 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,350 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,025 UP 45
DB INSURANCE 42,900 DN 450
SLCORP 16,750 DN 350
Yuhan 220,000 DN 500
SamsungElec 59,800 DN 1,700
NHIS 11,050 DN 50
SK Discovery 24,550 DN 650
LS 41,500 DN 400
GC Corp 114,500 DN 3,000
