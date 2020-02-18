KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GS E&C 28,850 DN 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,450 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 334,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 99,100 DN 900
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,940 DN 30
SKC 56,200 UP 300
TONGYANG 1,085 DN 10
Daesang 22,600 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,825 DN 30
ORION Holdings 16,500 DN 200
KISWire 17,800 DN 350
LotteFood 362,500 DN 11,500
NEXENTIRE 7,740 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 93,100 DN 300
KCC 210,000 UP 2,000
HankookShellOil 281,000 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 13,550 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,800 DN 1,000
DaelimInd 80,300 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13200 DN50
KiaMtr 41,350 DN 100
JW HOLDINGS 6,190 DN 640
BoryungPharm 13,500 DN 200
L&L 14,250 DN 250
NamyangDairy 402,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 39,800 DN 650
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,800 DN 150
Shinsegae 289,000 DN 7,500
Nongshim 262,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 34,850 DN 550
Hyosung 75,100 DN 300
LOTTE 33,300 DN 550
AK Holdings 29,850 DN 550
Binggrae 55,200 DN 600
GCH Corp 19,850 DN 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,400 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 36,450 DN 450
HITEJINRO 29,250 DN 450
GS Retail 38,700 DN 250
Ottogi 527,000 DN 10,000
(MORE)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea back on alert over community transmission, 1 more virus case brings total to 30
-
3
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
4
(3rd LD) 3 dead, 43 injured in multiple expressway pileups
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31