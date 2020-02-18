Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:41 February 18, 2020

IlyangPharm 21,950 DN 400
DaeduckElec 10,200 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 3,585 DN 30
HtlShilla 94,000 DN 3,400
Hanmi Science 33,750 DN 650
SamsungElecMech 145,500 DN 500
Hanssem 71,400 DN 700
KSOE 115,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,650 DN 200
OCI 61,500 DN 400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,700 DN 450
KorZinc 437,000 DN 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,660 UP 20
SYC 41,100 DN 350
HyundaiMipoDock 40,900 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 28,850 DN 500
S-Oil 77,900 UP 100
LG Innotek 148,500 DN 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 208,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 44,800 DN 650
KumhoPetrochem 66,900 DN 1,100
Mobis 235,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,600 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 DN 250
S-1 87,300 DN 700
Hanchem 105,500 DN 2,500
DWS 25,150 DN 450
UNID 40,300 DN 550
KEPCO 25,950 DN 100
SamsungSecu 35,500 UP 250
SKTelecom 226,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 46,550 UP 250
HyundaiElev 60,300 DN 1,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,750 DN 400
Hanon Systems 11,050 UP 100
SK 223,500 DN 4,500
DAEKYO 5,520 DN 20
GKL 19,550 DN 50
Handsome 27,650 DN 550
WJ COWAY 75,200 UP 1,200
