KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 113,500 DN 2,500
IBK 10,050 DN 100
KorElecTerm 36,800 DN 550
NamhaeChem 7,840 DN 120
DONGSUH 17,150 0
BGF 5,210 DN 60
SamsungEng 15,900 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,960 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 36,100 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 21,850 DN 150
KT 25,000 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208500 DN4500
LG Uplus 14,500 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 DN 600
KT&G 89,300 DN 1,000
DHICO 5,800 DN 220
LG Display 15,600 DN 150
Kangwonland 26,200 DN 250
NAVER 186,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 182,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 655,000 DN 3,000
DSME 25,100 DN 150
DSINFRA 4,920 DN 50
DWEC 4,450 DN 25
Donga ST 95,000 DN 1,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,850 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 268,500 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 222,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 36,300 DN 50
LGH&H 1,390,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 418,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO E&C 19,850 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,700 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 38,950 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,450 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 68,900 UP 1,900
Celltrion 184,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 19,300 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 118,000 0
(MORE)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea back on alert over community transmission, 1 more virus case brings total to 30
-
3
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
4
(3rd LD) 3 dead, 43 injured in multiple expressway pileups
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31