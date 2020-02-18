KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,500 DN 1,500
KIH 69,300 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 25,000 DN 500
GS 45,850 DN 50
CJ CGV 28,600 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 10,600 DN 50
LIG Nex1 27,550 DN 300
Fila Holdings 42,850 DN 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 140,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,300 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,075 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 190,000 DN 4,500
LF 14,450 0
FOOSUNG 8,680 DN 340
SK Innovation 136,500 0
POONGSAN 22,600 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 41,750 DN 650
Hansae 15,050 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 51,400 DN 300
Youngone Corp 30,350 DN 200
KOLON IND 42,750 DN 1,150
HanmiPharm 285,500 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 6,710 DN 50
emart 109,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY282 50 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 47,850 DN 600
CUCKOO 100,000 DN 1,500
COSMAX 74,600 DN 1,400
MANDO 35,350 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 513,000 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 71,900 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 30,100 DN 250
Netmarble 94,500 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S294500 DN3000
ORION 107,500 DN 3,500
BGF Retail 168,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 67,100 DN 900
HDC-OP 20,800 DN 550
HYOSUNG HEAVY 23,800 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 DN 150
