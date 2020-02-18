S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 18, 2020
All Headlines 16:31 February 18, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.237 1.264 -2.7
3-year TB 1.271 1.320 -4.9
10-year TB 1.560 1.622 -6.2
2-year MSB 1.249 1.278 -2.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.863 1.906 -4.3
91-day CD 1.420 1.420 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
Most Saved
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea back on alert over community transmission, 1 more virus case brings total to 30
-
3
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
4
(3rd LD) 3 dead, 43 injured in multiple expressway pileups
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31