Actress Kim Tae-hee returns with fantasy comedy drama after 5-yr hiatus
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Breaking a five-year hiatus, actress Kim Tae-hee is set to return to the TV screen this week with cable drama series, "Hi Bye, Mama!," a fantasy comedy depicting the story of a ghost mother.
Kim plays a mother named Cha Yoo-ri who dies in an accident, leaving a newborn daughter. Unable to leave her daughter behind to cross into the afterlife, she hovers around her beloved child for five years.
Cha Yoo-ri then is given a chance to be reincarnated. She is given 49 days to take back her position as the mother of the daughter and the wife of her now remarried husband, the success of which is to guarantee her reincarnation.
Actor Lee Kyu-hyung stars as the husband, Cho Kang-hwa, and actress Ko Bo-gyeol plays his second wife, Oh Min-jung.
The 16-episode weekend drama series by entertainment cable channel tvN marks actress Kim's official resumption of her acting career.
Kim has been away from show business for the last five years, during which she tied the knot in 2017 with singer and actor Rain, whose legal name is Jung Ji-hoon, and gave birth to two daughters.
Kim said during a press conference broadcast live on the internet Tuesday, that the mother role resonates heavily with the real-life feelings from her own life as a mother of two daughters.
"Except that (Cha) is a ghost, the character has a lot in common with my own real self in that they both are a mother and a member of an ordinary family," Kim said.
"Cha knows how negative it is for her daughter to be around a ghost ... but she still can't leave her. The mother's longing to watch the child longer really resonated with me," she said.
Actor Lee said he was first awe-struck to be playing the husband of Kim, one of the most famous beauties in the South Korean entertainment industry
"I was first under pressure to be part of her first comeback project after the five-year leave ... but her open-minded (attitude) helped me (loosen up) and bring the husband character to its completion," Lee said.
Besides Cha, the fantasy comedy depicts the stories of many other ghosts, but in a comic and amusing light.
"The drama series may be dealing with more ghost characters than human characters in a way that can be entertaining and fun to the eyes of anybody," actress Ko said.
Kim said the new series is a heart-warming family story that may make its viewers laugh and cry and have their wounds healed.
"I had a five-year hiatus due to personal affairs. Through this series, I hope I could continue my (acting career) into subsequent projects," Kim said.
"Hi Bye, Mama!" is another TV ghost series by TV director Yoo Je-won, whose 2015 tvN series, "Oh My Ghost" starring Park Bo-young and Jo Jung-suk, was a modest hit.
The new series is set to premiere Saturday night to run every Saturday and Sunday in place of romantic comedy "Crash Landing On You" which wrapped up its 16-episode run last week, recording the highest viewership for a tvN drama series.
The new series will be also available on Netflix.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea back on alert over community transmission, 1 more virus case brings total to 30
-
3
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
4
(3rd LD) 3 dead, 43 injured in multiple expressway pileups
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31