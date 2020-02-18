Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., the world's leading desalination plant builder, said Tuesday that it plans to carry out a voluntary retirement program in the latest move to cut costs.
Doosan Heavy said its employees age 45 and above are eligible for the retirement program.
Currently, the number of eligible employees is about 2,600 out of its total of 7,600 employees, according to the company.
Doosan Heavy said it remains unclear how many of its eligible employees will opt to leave the company in the first retirement program in five years, citing the voluntary nature of the program.
It did not elaborate on when the retirement program will take effect.
The company has offered to pay the equivalent of up to two years' salary and college tuition for retirees' children as well as severance pay.
In addition, those who have worked for the company for more than 20 years will receive another 50 million won (US$42,000).
The latest retirement program comes as the company suffered net losses for the sixth consecutive year since 2014.
In 2014, some 200 office workers at Doosan Heavy left the company in a retirement program.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea back on alert over community transmission, 1 more virus case brings total to 30
-
3
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
4
(3rd LD) 3 dead, 43 injured in multiple expressway pileups
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31